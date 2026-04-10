Masters Drama Unfolds: McIlroy and Burns Lead, DeChambeau Stumbles
Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns co-lead the Masters, each marked by impressive performances on Augusta National's challenging course. Despite past opening-round struggles, McIlroy confidently secured a five-under-par 67. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau faced setbacks, including a triple-bogey, reflecting the high stakes competition among elite golfers.
Rory McIlroy made a strong start to his Masters title defense, sharing the first-round lead with Sam Burns after a compelling display at Augusta National. Despite his history of struggling in the opening rounds, McIlroy delivered a confident performance, carding a five-under-par 67.
McIlroy expressed newfound ease, stating, "Winning a Masters makes it easier to win your second one." His determination was evident as he skillfully navigated through challenges, ultimately leveling with Burns using strategic birdies.
Meanwhile, former LIV Golf player Patrick Reed and others, including Bryson DeChambeau, faced tougher outings, showcasing the fierce competition and unpredictable nature of the Masters. Despite leading early, DeChambeau stumbled with a triple-bogey, exemplifying the high stakes at play.
(With inputs from agencies.)