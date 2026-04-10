Masters Drama Unfolds: McIlroy and Burns Lead, DeChambeau Stumbles

Rory McIlroy made a strong start to his Masters title defense, sharing the first-round lead with Sam Burns after a compelling display at Augusta National. Despite his history of struggling in the opening rounds, McIlroy delivered a confident performance, carding a five-under-par 67.

McIlroy expressed newfound ease, stating, "Winning a Masters makes it easier to win your second one." His determination was evident as he skillfully navigated through challenges, ultimately leveling with Burns using strategic birdies.

Meanwhile, former LIV Golf player Patrick Reed and others, including Bryson DeChambeau, faced tougher outings, showcasing the fierce competition and unpredictable nature of the Masters. Despite leading early, DeChambeau stumbled with a triple-bogey, exemplifying the high stakes at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)