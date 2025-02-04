Spicing Up the Future: ISC 2025 to Focus on Trust and Sustainability
The All India Spices Exporters Forum will host the International Spice Conference 2025 from February 24-27, focusing on transparency and sustainability in the spice industry. The event, themed 'Building Trust Beyond Borders,' seeks to inspire trust across the supply chain with inputs from industry leaders.
- Country:
- India
The All India Spices Exporters Forum announced that it will organize the International Spice Conference 2025 from February 24 to 27. The conference aims to address building a resilient and responsible future for the spice sector.
AISEF's Chairman, Emmanuel Nambusseril, emphasized the importance of confidence, transparency, and sustainability for a thriving spice industry. He stated that ISC 2025 is committed to helping stakeholders adapt to changes and secure trust across the value chain.
Krishna M Ella from Bharat Biotech will inaugurate the event, with Abhinav Bindra as the Guest of Honour, supporting the theme 'Building Trust Beyond Borders: Transparency, Sustainability, Confidence' to provide essential insights and tools.
(With inputs from agencies.)
