Spicing Up the Future: ISC 2025 to Focus on Trust and Sustainability

The All India Spices Exporters Forum announced that it will organize the International Spice Conference 2025 from February 24 to 27. The conference aims to address building a resilient and responsible future for the spice sector.

AISEF's Chairman, Emmanuel Nambusseril, emphasized the importance of confidence, transparency, and sustainability for a thriving spice industry. He stated that ISC 2025 is committed to helping stakeholders adapt to changes and secure trust across the value chain.

Krishna M Ella from Bharat Biotech will inaugurate the event, with Abhinav Bindra as the Guest of Honour, supporting the theme 'Building Trust Beyond Borders: Transparency, Sustainability, Confidence' to provide essential insights and tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)