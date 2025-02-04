Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: The Legacy of the Anglo-Wancho War

Arunachal Pradesh minister Gabriel D Wangsu emphasizes preserving the legacy of unsung heroes from the 1875 Anglo-Wancho War. At the anniversary event in Ninu village, gratitude was expressed for the warriors' sacrifices. Efforts by the government and researchers bring recognition to the community's history of resilience and bravery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:50 IST
Honoring Heroes: The Legacy of the Anglo-Wancho War
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh minister Gabriel D Wangsu has called for efforts to preserve the legacy of the state's unsung heroes, emphasizing the bravery that defines the people's identity.

During the 150th anniversary of the 1875 Anglo-Wancho War at Ninu village, Wangsu paid tribute to the warriors who fought and sacrificed their lives against British forces, as part of the event named 'Gantang.'

Wangsu highlighted efforts by the state government and researchers to uncover the community's significant history, underscoring the importance of recognizing the sacrifices of indigenous warriors and bringing their stories to light.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025