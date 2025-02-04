Honoring Heroes: The Legacy of the Anglo-Wancho War

Arunachal Pradesh minister Gabriel D Wangsu has called for efforts to preserve the legacy of the state's unsung heroes, emphasizing the bravery that defines the people's identity.

During the 150th anniversary of the 1875 Anglo-Wancho War at Ninu village, Wangsu paid tribute to the warriors who fought and sacrificed their lives against British forces, as part of the event named 'Gantang.'

Wangsu highlighted efforts by the state government and researchers to uncover the community's significant history, underscoring the importance of recognizing the sacrifices of indigenous warriors and bringing their stories to light.

(With inputs from agencies.)