Ethan Embry Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Scream 7'

Ethan Embry has been cast in 'Scream 7', joining Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox. Plot details remain undisclosed for this sequel of the iconic horror franchise. The film will be directed by Kevin Williamson and promises thrilling continuation of the Scream saga.

Ethan Embry Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Scream 7'
Ethan Embry (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Ethan Embry, celebrated for his roles in films like 'Empire Records' and 'Can't Hardly Wait', has been announced as a new addition to the cast of 'Scream 7'. According to Deadline, he will join established stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and others, bringing significant excitement to the ensemble.

The sequel to Spyglass and Paramount Pictures' critically acclaimed series maintains an air of mystery about its plot details. Known for its thrilling and chilling storyline, 'Scream 7' is the latest extension of a series that started in 1996 and continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

In addition to Embry's casting, the film will see the return of iconic franchise faces such as Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, and more, with Kevin Williamson helming the direction. The franchise's legacy, originally directed by Wes Craven, relaunches with the creative input of writer Guy Busick, drawing from a story by James Vanderbilt.

Embry's recent work includes roles in independent projects Alma and the Wolf and The Gymnast, along with a nomination-worthy performance in Damien Chazelle's 'First Man'. He is no stranger to television audiences, having appeared in shows like 'The Walking Dead' and 'Grace and Frankie'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

