Coco Gauff Launches Generous Scholarship at HBCUs

Tennis sensation Coco Gauff has made a monumental donation of $100,000 to the UNCF, specifically aimed at funding scholarships for students engaging in competitive tennis at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The Coco Gauff Scholarship Program, revealed Tuesday, will be administered by the UNCF and seeks to create opportunities for young athletes.

Highlighting her family's longstanding connection with HBCUs, Gauff emphasizes the importance of these institutions in shaping her identity and success, both on and off the tennis court.

(With inputs from agencies.)