Aga Khan IV: An Era of Philanthropy and Leadership Concludes

The Aga Khan IV, spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community, passed away at the age of 88. He assumed leadership at the age of 20 and leveraged an empire built on billions in tithes to advance global philanthropic efforts in health, education, and housing in developing nations.

Known formally as Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, he passed in Portugal, with his family and the Ismaili religious community announcing his passing. His successor will be revealed after his will is read in Lisbon. Traditionally, the successor is chosen from male progeny or relatives.

A Harvard student when named successor, the Aga Khan was highlighted for his progressive views and deep commitment to bridging Islamic and Western cultures. Throughout his life, he was recognized as a business magnate and philanthropist, creating extensive developmental networks across 30 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)