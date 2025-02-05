Aga Khan IV: Visionary Leader's Legacy in Service and Spirituality

The world mourns the loss of Aga Khan IV, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, who has died at the age of 88. Known for his visionary contributions to society, his work has spanned health, education, rural development, and women's empowerment across the globe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, describing Aga Khan IV as a visionary dedicated to service and spirituality. Modi highlighted the profound impact of his contributions on various sectors, noting that they will inspire people for generations.

Aga Khan IV took leadership responsibilities at a young age and expanded a substantial material empire. His efforts through the Aga Khan Development Network have led to the establishment of essential infrastructure in developing countries, a testament to his lasting legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)