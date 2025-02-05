Left Menu

India's Ayurvedic Ascent: Tapping into the Global Nutrition Market

India aims to grow its share in the $520 billion global nutrition market, currently at $8 billion, through standardisation, sustainable practices, and research-backed validation. The Ayurveda-based nutraceuticals are pivotal in bridging traditional and modern healthcare, highlighting huge growth potential driven by policy support and global acceptance.

India is strategically positioning itself to capture a larger share of the $520 billion global nutrition market, with present contributions standing at $8 billion. A senior official suggests that adopting standardisation, research-backed validation, and sustainable cultivation practices could significantly enhance this position.

Subrata Gupta from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries highlights the potential within Ayurveda-based nutraceuticals at the Vitafoods India event, emphasizing their role in bridging traditional knowledge and modern healthcare. Enhancements in accessibility, quality, and traceability of herbal products are viewed as key to international success.

The Indian Ayurveda and nutraceutical industry has experienced spectacular growth, expanding from $3 billion in 2014 to $24 billion currently, with aspirations to reach $200 billion in the next decade. This surge is underpinned by global acceptance, research progress, and policy initiatives that support thriving development within the sector.

