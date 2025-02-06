Legacy on Ice: Honoring Skating's Fallen Heroes

In a heartfelt tribute to the lives lost in a tragic plane crash, many of America's top figure skaters will convene in Washington D.C. for a live 'Legacy on Ice' show. The event seeks to provide support to families affected by the January 29 accident.

Co-hosted by Olympic champion Brian Boitano, the March 2 event at Capitol One Arena will feature performances by current U.S. champions Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn, and others. Many retired U.S. gold medallists, including Tara Lipinski and Kristi Yamaguchi, will also take part.

The concert proceeds will benefit the U.S. Figure Skating Family Support Fund and other foundations, aiding those impacted by the crash. The plane incident involved 64 passengers, including 28 from the figure skating community, some of whom were young Olympic hopefuls.

