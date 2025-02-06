Left Menu

Legacy on Ice: Honoring Skating's Fallen Heroes

A tribute show named 'Legacy on Ice' will honor the memories of figure skaters lost in a tragic plane crash. Hosted by Olympic champion Brian Boitano, the event will feature numerous skating stars and aims to raise funds for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 00:40 IST
Legacy on Ice: Honoring Skating's Fallen Heroes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a heartfelt tribute to the lives lost in a tragic plane crash, many of America's top figure skaters will convene in Washington D.C. for a live 'Legacy on Ice' show. The event seeks to provide support to families affected by the January 29 accident.

Co-hosted by Olympic champion Brian Boitano, the March 2 event at Capitol One Arena will feature performances by current U.S. champions Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn, and others. Many retired U.S. gold medallists, including Tara Lipinski and Kristi Yamaguchi, will also take part.

The concert proceeds will benefit the U.S. Figure Skating Family Support Fund and other foundations, aiding those impacted by the crash. The plane incident involved 64 passengers, including 28 from the figure skating community, some of whom were young Olympic hopefuls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025