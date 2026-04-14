Tragedy in Crimea: Russian Air Force Commander Dies in Plane Crash

A senior Russian air force commander was among 30 individuals killed when a military transport aircraft crashed in Crimea last week. The deceased commander, Alexander Otroshchenko, led the Mixed Air Force Corps of the Northern Fleet, as confirmed by Andrei Chibis, governor of the Murmansk region.

The An-26 plane, which crashed into a cliff on March 31, is suspected to have suffered a technical malfunction, according to Russia's Defence Ministry. Serving since the 1960s, the An-26 has seen multiple tragic accidents, including fatal crashes in Ukraine, South Sudan, and the Ivory Coast over recent years.

Despite its longstanding service, the An-26 has faced scrutiny due to a string of deadly incidents, raising questions about the aircraft's safety in modern aviation. Investigations continue as Russia's military and aviation authorities seek to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)