Divine Confluence: The Maha Kumbh and Its Unifying Spirit

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh participated in the Maha Kumbh 2025, describing it as a unique spiritual gathering that embodies Indian culture and faith. Singh, accompanied by cabinet members, emphasized the event's role in national unity.

Dignitaries including Union Minister Shripad Naik and numerous prominent figures have graced the event, commending the Uttar Pradesh government's meticulous planning and modern facilities, which include advanced security measures and efficient transport services.

The Maha Kumbh, attracting nearly 39 crore pilgrims, continues despite a tragic stampede causing several casualties. The government has ordered a judicial inquiry. The event concludes on February 26, Maha Shivratri, with expected large pilgrim turnouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)