Left Menu

Divine Confluence: The Maha Kumbh and Its Unifying Spirit

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh attended the Maha Kumbh 2025, highlighting its cultural and spiritual significance. The event draws dignitaries and millions of pilgrims. Despite logistical challenges, including a tragic stampede, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has been praised for its robust arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:56 IST
Divine Confluence: The Maha Kumbh and Its Unifying Spirit
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh participated in the Maha Kumbh 2025, describing it as a unique spiritual gathering that embodies Indian culture and faith. Singh, accompanied by cabinet members, emphasized the event's role in national unity.

Dignitaries including Union Minister Shripad Naik and numerous prominent figures have graced the event, commending the Uttar Pradesh government's meticulous planning and modern facilities, which include advanced security measures and efficient transport services.

The Maha Kumbh, attracting nearly 39 crore pilgrims, continues despite a tragic stampede causing several casualties. The government has ordered a judicial inquiry. The event concludes on February 26, Maha Shivratri, with expected large pilgrim turnouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025