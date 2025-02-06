Left Menu

Honoring Assam's Tea Visionaries: Barooah and Mehta Receive Lifetime Achievement Awards

The North Eastern Tea Association will honor Apurba Kumar Barooah and Sagar Mehta with lifetime achievement awards for their significant contributions to Assam's tea industry and social fabric. The awards will be presented during the 'Chairman’s Dinner' in Golaghat. Both recipients are respected figures, with Mehta being the oldest serving tea garden executive in India, and Barooah a pioneer in the cooperative movement and a noted journalist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:47 IST
The North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) is set to honor two of Assam's distinguished personalities, Apurba Kumar Barooah and Sagar Mehta, with lifetime achievement awards. NETA recognizes their exceptional contributions to the tea industry and their unyielding commitment to the state's social fabric.

The awards ceremony will take place on February 8 at Golaghat during the 'Chairman's Dinner,' a biennial event attended by various tea industry stakeholders, including producers, buyers, auctioneers, and scientists, according to NETA chairman Ajay Dhandharia.

Barooah will receive the 'Social Statesman' award for his visionary leadership in social betterment, while Mehta will be honored with the 'Tea Exemplar' award for his longstanding service to the industry. NETA advisor Bidyananda Barkakoty emphasized the enduring influence of these two remarkable men.

(With inputs from agencies.)

