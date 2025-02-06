Controversy Erupts as Actor Resigns Over Shivaji Escape Comments

Actor Rahul Solapurkar has stepped down as a trustee of the prestigious Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Pune following widespread criticism of his comments about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's escape from Agra in 1666.

The institute confirmed Solapurkar's resignation on Thursday after protests erupted over his remarks suggesting Shivaji bribed Mughal officials, a departure from the traditional tale of his escape in a basket of sweets. The comments, made on a recent podcast, quickly went viral, triggering demands for his resignation.

Solapurkar expressed regret over his choice of words, acknowledging he hurt sentiments. The incident has sparked intense debates and reactions from political figures, highlighting the cultural significance of preserving historical narratives about iconic figures like Shivaji Maharaj.

