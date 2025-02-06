Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan Reflect on AI and Promote 'Loveyapa'

Actors Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, soon to be seen in the rom-com 'Loveyapa', have expressed concerns about the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impacts on daily life. The son of Aamir Khan and the daughter of the late Sridevi are set to portray lead roles in Advait Chandan's 'Loveyapa', scheduled to hit theaters on February 7.

In a conversation with ANI, Khushi emphasized caution when uploading on the internet due to increasing AI misuse. "I think there are quite scary things on the internet due to AI. People need to defend themselves from things they have not done. I think it's very scary. That's why you should trust people and be careful online," she said.

Junaid highlighted the necessity of maintaining real-life communication amid AI's growing influence. "Real-life communication is important, especially with partners, family, and friends. It's essential to sustain those connections," he stated.

Khushi also addressed the judgmental nature of internet users, urging caution when forming opinions based on brief online content. "People form ideas about others from just a 10-second Instagram reel. You don't have an insight into their life. It's important to be mindful and not overly judgmental," she added.

Junaid remarked on the amplifying effect of smartphones and urged respectfulness in interactions. "Phones have magnified everything. People should respect others, even when reactions might not align with expectations, as long as intentions are right," he noted.

At 'Loveyapa's' star-studded Mumbai screening, attended by celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the film garnered significant buzz. Visuals showed a warm exchange between Aamir Khan and SRK, with the latter arriving in casual attire. Salman Khan also showed his support for Junaid by attending the event.

As promotions continue, Khushi and Junaid shared their working experience, highlighting a humorous timing mismatch on set. Junaid noted Khushi's habit of arriving early, while Khushi explained her early arrival stems from anxiety about punctuality.

'Loveyapa' marks Junaid Khan's debut in Bollywood, generating enthusiasm within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)