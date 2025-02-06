Elton John and Brandi Carlile: Harmonizing Souls in 'Who Believes in Angels?'

Elton John and Brandi Carlile have announced their much-anticipated collaborative album, 'Who Believes in Angels?' The duo dropped the album's title track along with a trailer that documents their creative journey, as reported by People magazine.

John revealed that the album emerged after a remarkable year marking the conclusion of his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Tour. Eager to explore new musical territories rather than rest on his laurels, John found Carlile, a devoted fan, to be a fitting collaborator. 'When I met her, I fell in love with her voice and knew it would be an inspiring partnership,' John shared.

Despite initial hurdles, including John's self-doubt and exhaustion, the pair navigated through tense studio sessions with producer Andrew Watt. Carlile noted John's moments of insecurity, questioning his decision to venture into this project post-Glastonbury. Overcoming these challenges, the duo eventually reached a creative flow that birthed what Carlile describes as 'spectacular for all the ages.' The album, which John regards as one of his greatest musical experiences, is set to release on April 4. They plan to celebrate with a one-night-only concert at the London Palladium on March 26.

