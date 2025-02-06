Lauren Graham Open to 'Gilmore Girls' Reboot

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, actress Lauren Graham, known for her iconic role as Lorelai Gilmore in the dramedy series 'Gilmore Girls,' expressed enthusiasm about participating in a reboot of the beloved show. The Hollywood Reporter noted her readiness to revisit the much-loved character.

During the interview, Graham revealed, "I would, yes! I always say yes because it's the best part I ever had, and I love doing it." She highlighted the exceptional blend of writing and timing that made the series resonate with her, noting how the WB/CW show, which aired from 2000 to 2007, intricately depicted the life of a single mother and her daughter in Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

Graham, who reprised her role in the 2016 revival 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,' acknowledged the show's cultural impact, saying, "Some people are starting to say, 'You raised me,' which is surreal." Despite mixed responses over the years, the series continues to captivate new and past audiences, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

