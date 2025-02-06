Angelina Jolie on Her Kids' Disinterest in Celebrity Spotlight

At the prestigious Santa Barbara International Film Festival, renowned Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie shared an unexpected personal revelation. While her performances have captivated global audiences, Jolie's children remain indifferent to the glamour of the cinema world.

"No, I don't know, that's not my doing," she candidly admitted when asked about her children's disinterest in the film industry, reported People. Jolie expressed a desire for them to be creatively engaged within the 'wonderful family' of cinema.

According to Jolie, her children, including Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne, have explored various forms of art but show no longing for the limelight. "Yes, they've been on set with me," she noted, revealing that while some dance, paint, or participate in theater, screen ambitions elude them.

Notably, Maddox and Pax have taken on roles as assistant directors and photographers behind the scenes, gaining hands-on experience in film production. Jolie emphasized the importance of giving her offspring the freedom to determine their own paths, providing what she described as 'space' to pursue lives authentic to themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)