Left Menu

Angelina Jolie on Her Kids' Disinterest in Celebrity Spotlight

Despite being Hollywood royalty, Angelina Jolie's children show little interest in pursuing screen careers. At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Jolie discussed their varied artistic preferences, expressing pride in their involvement behind the scenes and her desire to give them space to discover their paths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:21 IST
Angelina Jolie on Her Kids' Disinterest in Celebrity Spotlight
Angelina Jolie (Photo/Instagram/@angelinajolie). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

At the prestigious Santa Barbara International Film Festival, renowned Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie shared an unexpected personal revelation. While her performances have captivated global audiences, Jolie's children remain indifferent to the glamour of the cinema world.

"No, I don't know, that's not my doing," she candidly admitted when asked about her children's disinterest in the film industry, reported People. Jolie expressed a desire for them to be creatively engaged within the 'wonderful family' of cinema.

According to Jolie, her children, including Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne, have explored various forms of art but show no longing for the limelight. "Yes, they've been on set with me," she noted, revealing that while some dance, paint, or participate in theater, screen ambitions elude them.

Notably, Maddox and Pax have taken on roles as assistant directors and photographers behind the scenes, gaining hands-on experience in film production. Jolie emphasized the importance of giving her offspring the freedom to determine their own paths, providing what she described as 'space' to pursue lives authentic to themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025