Tragedy Strikes at Koottanadu's 'Nercha' Ceremony

In a tragic incident at Koottanadu's annual 'nercha' ceremony, an elephant went on a rampage, taking the life of a mahout on Thursday night. The traditional event, which commemorates saints at the local mosque, turned somber as the pachyderm attacked Kunjumon Ibrahim, 42, also injuring another individual.

The incident unfolded around 10:30 PM when the elephant, Vallamkulam Narayanan Kutty, suddenly became aggressive during the procession featuring elephants from 28 different teams. The mahout was returning from the event when he was fatally attacked.

Despite being rushed to a Kunnamkulam hospital, Ibrahim succumbed to his injuries en route. Authorities managed to restrain the elephant shortly thereafter, ensuring no further harm.

