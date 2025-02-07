Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Koottanadu's 'Nercha' Ceremony

During the annual 'nercha' ceremony at a Koottanadu mosque, an elephant went on a rampage, resulting in the death of a mahout and minor injuries to another individual. The incident happened during a procession involving several elephants. Despite the immediate medical response, the mahout succumbed to his injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:29 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Koottanadu's 'Nercha' Ceremony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at Koottanadu's annual 'nercha' ceremony, an elephant went on a rampage, taking the life of a mahout on Thursday night. The traditional event, which commemorates saints at the local mosque, turned somber as the pachyderm attacked Kunjumon Ibrahim, 42, also injuring another individual.

The incident unfolded around 10:30 PM when the elephant, Vallamkulam Narayanan Kutty, suddenly became aggressive during the procession featuring elephants from 28 different teams. The mahout was returning from the event when he was fatally attacked.

Despite being rushed to a Kunnamkulam hospital, Ibrahim succumbed to his injuries en route. Authorities managed to restrain the elephant shortly thereafter, ensuring no further harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025