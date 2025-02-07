Tragedy Strikes at Koottanadu's 'Nercha' Ceremony
During the annual 'nercha' ceremony at a Koottanadu mosque, an elephant went on a rampage, resulting in the death of a mahout and minor injuries to another individual. The incident happened during a procession involving several elephants. Despite the immediate medical response, the mahout succumbed to his injuries.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident at Koottanadu's annual 'nercha' ceremony, an elephant went on a rampage, taking the life of a mahout on Thursday night. The traditional event, which commemorates saints at the local mosque, turned somber as the pachyderm attacked Kunjumon Ibrahim, 42, also injuring another individual.
The incident unfolded around 10:30 PM when the elephant, Vallamkulam Narayanan Kutty, suddenly became aggressive during the procession featuring elephants from 28 different teams. The mahout was returning from the event when he was fatally attacked.
Despite being rushed to a Kunnamkulam hospital, Ibrahim succumbed to his injuries en route. Authorities managed to restrain the elephant shortly thereafter, ensuring no further harm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- elephant
- nercha
- ceremony
- tragedy
- Koottanadu
- mahout
- injuries
- procession
- somalia
- annual
ALSO READ
Manchester City Faces Crisis Amid Injuries and Tough Schedule
Novak Djokovic: Defying Time and Injuries in Pursuit of Tennis Glory
Breaking Through the Sports Weekend: Injuries, Appointments, and Major Moves
From Injuries to New Leadership: A Rundown of Today's Sports Headlines
Tensions Flare at Lebanon-Israel Border: Injuries as Residents Attempt to Return