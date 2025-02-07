Matthew McConaughey to Lead 14th Century Revolt in 'The Rage'

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is set to star in the historical drama 'The Rage', directed by acclaimed filmmaker Paul Greengrass. Previously titled 'The Hood', the film focuses on the tumultuous events of the 1381 Peasants' Revolt, a pivotal uprising in English history, as reported by Deadline.

Presented by FilmNation at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin, 'The Rage' is both penned and directed by Greengrass. The plot unfolds amid the social, economic, and political strife of 14th-century England, culminating in a violent rebellion against oppressive taxation and governance.

McConaughey will portray a farmer who emerges as a leader of the revolt, potentially taking on the role of Wat Tyler, a key figure in the uprising who met a tragic fate under King Richard II's regime. The film promises to capture the fervor of 1381's severe dissent among England's lower class.

The rebellion heralded a mass movement of peasants defying the monarchy and political hierarchy, with McConaughey's character at its forefront. Directed by Paul Greengrass, known for his work in films like 'United 93' and 'Captain Phillips', this drama promises to be both gripping and historically significant.

Paul Greengrass serves as the director and screenwriter, with Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions, Greengrass, and Joanna Kaye producing. CAA Media Finance manages the domestic distribution, while international sales are handled by WME Independent, according to Deadline.

In addition to 'The Rage', Matthew McConaughey is collaborating with Paul Greengrass on 'The Lost Bus' for Apple, while also preparing for the debut of 'The Rivals of Amziah King', set to premiere at this year's SXSW festival. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)