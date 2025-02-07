Left Menu

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's Legal Tussle Intensifies

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma faced questioning by police in Prakasam district regarding offensive social media posts about Andhra Pradesh's CM and others. Several cases accuse him of indecent portrayals. Earlier, he received anticipatory bail after being charged. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:15 IST
Chandrababu Naidu Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma appeared before police on Friday in Prakasam district for questioning over alleged offensive social media posts targeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other officials, according to police.

Cases against Varma include accusations of posting morphed and indecent photos of CM Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and their families on social media last year. Notices had been served to the director, prompting his attendance at the Ongole Rural Police Station for questioning.

A senior police official noted further investigations are ongoing. Previously, the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted anticipatory bail to Varma after he was charged for the objectionable content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

