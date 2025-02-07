Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's Legal Tussle Intensifies

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma appeared before police on Friday in Prakasam district for questioning over alleged offensive social media posts targeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other officials, according to police.

Cases against Varma include accusations of posting morphed and indecent photos of CM Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and their families on social media last year. Notices had been served to the director, prompting his attendance at the Ongole Rural Police Station for questioning.

A senior police official noted further investigations are ongoing. Previously, the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted anticipatory bail to Varma after he was charged for the objectionable content.

(With inputs from agencies.)