The Eye Opens Wench Film Festival 2025 with Thrilling Premiere

The Wench Film Festival 2025, founded by Sapna Bhavnani, will open with 'The Eye,' a British psychological thriller starring Shruti Haasan. The festival, showcasing 42 films and launching India's first horror publication, emphasizes inclusivity and innovation in horror and sci-fi genres.

The 5th Wench Film Festival, India's pioneering horror film event, will kick off with 'The Eye,' a captivating British psychological thriller featuring Shruti Haasan. The festival is scheduled from February 27 to March 2 and will highlight films championing diversity and innovation in horror and sci-fi cinema.

Established by filmmaker Sapna Bhavnani, the festival aims to break boundaries with 42 films, including 35 by women and non-binary filmmakers. It promises an inclusive lineup and will introduce 'Terror Talkies,' India's first horror and sci-fi publication, further cementing its groundbreaking role in the genre.

Notable screenings include 'Schirkoa - In Lies We Trust,' and the festival is divided into three categories. A jury featuring Chris Orgelt and Harini Laxminarayan ensures a diverse spectrum of horror is represented. A special Kolkata edition at Skinny Mo's Jazz Club is planned for March 2.

