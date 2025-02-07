Introducing The Pride Fund: Pioneering LGBTQIA+ Philanthropy in India
India's first dedicated LGBTQIA+ philanthropy fund, The Pride Fund, aims to address the funding gaps and support LGBTQIA+ communities. Spearheaded by Godrej Industries, Dasra, and other partners, it seeks to empower queer-led organizations, striving for transformational societal change and greater equity and inclusion.
- Country:
- India
Godrej Industries Group, alongside the Keshav Suri Foundation and Dasra, has launched India's first dedicated LGBTQIA+ philanthropy fund, The Pride Fund. This initiative aims to provide structured funding to LGBTQIA+ communities, empowering grassroots organizations to overcome challenges such as healthcare access, livelihood opportunities, and equality.
The backdrop for this launch reflects a stark landscape for queer philanthropy in India, where only one of the top 50 donors supports LGBTQIA+ causes. The Pride Fund seeks to fill this void, capitalizing on the potential for impactful change through collaboration.
The Pride Fund embodies a vision of equity, addressing systemic barriers faced by the LGBTQIA+ population. By supporting queer-led initiatives, the fund aspires to build a more inclusive society, where diverse sexual identities thrive with dignity and opportunity, setting a precedent for global diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.
