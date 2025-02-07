Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A Spiritual Spectacle

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj is drawing attention for its exemplary organization, with actor Sanjay Mishra expressing admiration for the event's management during an interview with ANI. Mishra, gearing up for his new film 'Vadh 2', noted the smooth execution of the festival despite the massive crowds.

Held at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, this religious gathering has witnessed over 397.4 million devotees participating, according to Uttar Pradesh Government Information Department data as of February 6. The event underscores the enduring spiritual significance among the millions of attendees and high-profile figures who have taken the sacred dip.

Prominent leaders, including PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Yogi Adityanath, along with personalities from Bollywood and sports, have been part of the Kumbh. Praise from devotees highlights the successful management of security and amenities, contributing to the festival's anticipated record-setting participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)