Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A Spiritual Spectacle
Actor Sanjay Mishra praises the well-organised Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, calling it a smoothly-run event. With his new film 'Vadh 2' upcoming, Mishra shares his admiration for the festival, joined by public figures and millions of devotees taking part in the sacred celebrations.
- Country:
- India
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj is drawing attention for its exemplary organization, with actor Sanjay Mishra expressing admiration for the event's management during an interview with ANI. Mishra, gearing up for his new film 'Vadh 2', noted the smooth execution of the festival despite the massive crowds.
Held at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, this religious gathering has witnessed over 397.4 million devotees participating, according to Uttar Pradesh Government Information Department data as of February 6. The event underscores the enduring spiritual significance among the millions of attendees and high-profile figures who have taken the sacred dip.
Prominent leaders, including PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Yogi Adityanath, along with personalities from Bollywood and sports, have been part of the Kumbh. Praise from devotees highlights the successful management of security and amenities, contributing to the festival's anticipated record-setting participation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ensuring a 'Dip-Safe' Ganga: High-Tech Health Measures at Maha Kumbh
Devotees Flock to Prayagraj's Sacred Ganga Aarti at Ramghat
Efforts to Establish Dolphin Sanctuary in Jharkhand's Ganga Stretch Gain Momentum
Amit Shah Joins Mahakumbh Celebrations, Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam
Amit Shah Takes a Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh