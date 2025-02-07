Left Menu

Entertainment Titans Strike Major Deals and New Ventures

The entertainment industry sees major developments with a multi-year Spotify and Warner Music deal, warner acquiring Tempo, and Lara Trump's new Fox host role. Black Sabbath reunites, Kendrick Lamar headlines the Super Bowl show, Disney beats earnings estimates, and Netflix eyes Formula One. 'Nezha 2' becomes China's highest-grossing film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:30 IST
The entertainment industry is buzzing with major deals and new ventures. On Thursday, Spotify and Warner Music Group inked a new multi-year distribution agreement, granting Spotify direct licensing from Warner Chappell Music.

In a significant acquisition, Warner Music also took a controlling stake in Tempo Music for around $450 million, expanding its rights with songs by artists like Bruno Mars and Adele. Meanwhile, Lara Trump is set to host a weekend primetime program on Fox News, starting February 22.

In other headlines, Black Sabbath's original lineup will reunite for a concert in England, Kendrick Lamar prepares for his Super Bowl halftime show, and Walt Disney surpasses earnings forecasts. Netflix considers bidding for Formula One's U.S. broadcast rights, while 'Nezha 2' tops China's box office during the Lunar New Year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

