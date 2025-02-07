Sitar Maestro Rishab Sharma's 10-City Tour: Blending Tradition with Innovation

The highly anticipated musical tour by Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, the youngest and last disciple of legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, is set to captivate audiences across India. The 'Sitar For Mental Health' tour, ready to roll out in April-May 2025, will visit New Delhi, Mumbai, Indore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Chandigarh.

Rishab expressed enthusiasm, highlighting a cultural shift where ancient ragas find resonance with a modern audience in unexpected ways. He emphasized how classical music is not only surviving but thriving in the digital era, particularly among youth who appreciate its emotional depth and transformative power.

Mohit Bijlani, founder of Team Innovation, which presents and produces the tour, underscored its cultural significance. He noted that classical music has entered mainstream culture, marrying tradition with innovation, and fulfilling the craving of audiences for genuine experiences. Rishab's noteworthy performances, including at the NGR Stadium and Woodstock 50 Reunion, emphasize his growing prominence and the universal appeal of his music.

