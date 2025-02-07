The Legendary Collection of Barry Humphries Goes Under the Hammer

Australian comedian Barry Humphries' personal collection, including famed Dame Edna costumes, is headed for auction as excitement builds. The collection, encompassing artworks, books, and memorabilia, is anticipated to fetch between $2.49 million and $4.98 million. Dean Winter, Christie's associate director, describes Humphries as a passionate, intelligent man with a diverse range of interests.

The sale will feature 240 lots, with notable pieces such as Dame Edna's extravagant glasses, and a signed first edition of Oscar Wilde's 'The Importance of Being Earnest.' Art enthusiasts can look forward to Charles Conder's painting 'Sand dunes, Ambleteuse,' estimated at 200,000 - 300,000 pounds.

Proceeds from select Dame Edna items will aid Britain's Royal Variety Charity, supporting entertainment industry workers. A public exhibition runs until February 12 at Christie's London showrooms, offering a rare glimpse into Humphries' cherished collections.

(With inputs from agencies.)