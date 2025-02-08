Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Spotify, Warner Music Group sign new multi-year distribution deal

Spotify and Warner Music Group, which owns labels behind artists such as Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa, signed a new multi-year deal for recording and publishing music, the companies said on Thursday. Under the deal, Spotify will have a direct license from WMG's music publishing arm Warner Chappell Music, which has a catalog of over 1 million copyrights in the U.S. and several other countries.

Warner Music gains rights to Bruno Mars, Adele songs through Tempo deal

Warner Music Group said on Thursday it has acquired a controlling stake in Tempo Music, helping it expand its intellectual property portfolio by gaining rights for songs by artists such as Bruno Mars, Adele and Wiz Khalifa. The deal values Tempo at around $450 million, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath to reunite for first time in 20 years

The original line-up of heavy metal legends Black Sabbath, including Ozzy Osbourne, will play together for the first time in 20 years at a one-off concert on July 5 in Birmingham, England, organisers said on Wednesday. The gig will feature guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — who along with charismatic frontman Osbourne pioneered heavy metal music in the early 1970s with hits such as "War Pigs", "Paranoid" and "Iron Man".

NFL-Kendrick Lamar says storytelling will be at the heart of Super Bowl halftime show

Kendrick Lamar said fans can expect to hear the tale of his rise from humble beginnings to rap superstardom when he headlines the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. Lamar, fresh off winning five Grammys including song and record of the year for his ubiquitous diss track "Not Like Us" on Sunday, is currently at the zenith of his powers but said he has never forgotten where he came from.

Spain's Gascon goes silent for sake of 'Emilia Perez' film ahead of Oscars

Spanish actress Karla Sofia Gascon apologised on Friday for past social media posts denigrating Muslims and other groups and said she would go silent to help her movie "Emilia Perez" ahead of the Academy Awards, in which it was nominated in 13 categories. The first transgender person nominated for an acting Oscar saw her odds plummet in recent weeks after old posts on X, formerly Twitter, resurfaced and sparked outrage due to reportedly derogatory comments about several groups including Muslims.

George Clooney admits to nerves ahead of Broadway debut

Acclaimed film and television actor George Clooney previewed his upcoming Broadway debut in "Good Night, and Good Luck" on Thursday and admitted that he feels nervous to step on the stage. Clooney, a two-time Oscar winner, said he has not done a live theater show since 1986.

Barry Humphries' personal items, including Dame Edna props, head to auction

From Dame Edna Everage's outlandish dresses and snazzy spectacles to paintings and books, items from the personal collection of late Australian comedian Barry Humphries head to auction next week in a sale estimated at up to around $5 million. A household name in Britain and Australia, Humphries, who died in 2023 aged 89, was best known for his persona Dame Edna Everage, an instantly recognisable character with lilac hair, curly or diamante glasses and zany frocks.

Netflix considers bid for F1's US broadcast rights, media reports

Netflix is considering a bid for Formula One's U.S. broadcasting rights from the 2026 season, according to media reports on Friday, at a time when the streaming giant is making significant investments to grow live sports content. A potential deal could enable Netflix to leverage the success of its hit docu-series "Drive to Survive", which has significantly increased Formula One's global popularity by providing an engaging behind-the-scenes look at the sport.

'Nezha 2' becomes China's highest-grossing film amid Lunar New Year boom

Chinese animated film "Nezha 2" became the country's highest-grossing film on Thursday, taking more than 5.8 billion yuan ($796.32 million), after drawing large audiences during the recent Lunar New Year holiday. The film, about a mythical boy with magical powers and incredible martial arts skills, overtook the previous record holder "The Battle at Lake Changjin", a 2021 epic about the Korean War, according to online ticketing platform Maoyan.

