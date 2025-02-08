Revamped Change of Guard Ceremony to Offer Enhanced Spectacle
The Change of Guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan will have a new format with increased seating, featuring a dynamic visual and musical display. It includes military drills by President's Bodyguard and Ceremonial Guard Battalion, starting February 22. The historic ceremony will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on February 16.
- Country:
- India
A revamped Change of Guard ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan promises a compelling spectacle with enhanced seating and a dynamic combination of visual and musical performances. This announcement came from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.
The reimagined ceremony will showcase formal military drills involving both the President's Bodyguard, including troops on horseback, and the Ceremonial Guard Battalion, accompanied by the Ceremonial Military Brass Band.
President Droupadi Murmu is set to witness the debut of this new format on February 16, with regular proceedings commencing on February 22. The ceremony, a historic military tradition, enables a fresh troop rotation of the President's Bodyguards, an esteemed regiment dating back to 1773.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SANJAY: Revolutionizing Battlefield Surveillance for the Indian Army
BSF and Indian Army Herald 76th Republic Day with Unity and Security
Infiltration Foiled: Indian Army Neutralizes LeT Terrorists in Poonch
Empowering Women Officers: The Indian Army's Future
Honoring Valor: Indian Army Salutes Veterans & Excellence