Revamped Change of Guard Ceremony to Offer Enhanced Spectacle

A revamped Change of Guard ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan promises a compelling spectacle with enhanced seating and a dynamic combination of visual and musical performances. This announcement came from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

The reimagined ceremony will showcase formal military drills involving both the President's Bodyguard, including troops on horseback, and the Ceremonial Guard Battalion, accompanied by the Ceremonial Military Brass Band.

President Droupadi Murmu is set to witness the debut of this new format on February 16, with regular proceedings commencing on February 22. The ceremony, a historic military tradition, enables a fresh troop rotation of the President's Bodyguards, an esteemed regiment dating back to 1773.

