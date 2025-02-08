Left Menu

Ed Sheeran Strikes a Chord with the Sitar

Ed Sheeran amazed fans by playing the sitar with Megha Rawoot during his India tour. The British star, on his Mathematics Tour, intrigued followers by blending Indian classical sounds with his hit 'Shape of You'. Sheeran's tour stops include Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:06 IST
Ed Sheeran has once again captivated his audience by taking on a unique musical challenge while on tour in India. The 33-year-old British singer posted a video showcasing his attempt to play the sitar, an iconic Indian classical instrument.

In the video, Sheeran is seen with sitar player Megha Rawoot, who guides him through the learning process. Together, they perform a special rendition of Sheeran's hit single 'Shape of You', adding an intriguing twist to the widely recognized pop track.

As part of his Mathematics Tour, Sheeran's India journey includes performances in several cities. With concerts held in Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai, and upcoming gigs in Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR, Sheeran's interactions with local music have added an enriching cultural dimension to his tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

