Holy Dip: A Symbol of Culture and Heritage at Maha Kumbh

On Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took part in the revered ritual of bathing at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh.

Following the religious ceremony, Sharma highlighted the cultural and heritage significance of the Maha Kumbh, a rare event occurring after 144 years. He extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organizing such a magnificent gathering.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasized his prayers for his state's prosperity and particularly focused on the youth's bright future. The leaders were joined by their spouses in these spiritual endeavors, which included 'aarti' at the Triveni Sangam Ghat and traditional offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)