Holy Dip: A Symbol of Culture and Heritage at Maha Kumbh
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma and MP CM Mohan Yadav participated in the Maha Kumbh at Sangam, highlighting its cultural significance. They expressed gratitude towards leaders for the grand event and performed religious rituals, emphasizing prayers for prosperity and a bright future for their states.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took part in the revered ritual of bathing at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh.
Following the religious ceremony, Sharma highlighted the cultural and heritage significance of the Maha Kumbh, a rare event occurring after 144 years. He extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organizing such a magnificent gathering.
Chief Minister Yadav emphasized his prayers for his state's prosperity and particularly focused on the youth's bright future. The leaders were joined by their spouses in these spiritual endeavors, which included 'aarti' at the Triveni Sangam Ghat and traditional offerings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Barpeta District Jail: Where Agriculture Transforms Inmate Lives
Science and Cooperation: Amit Shah's Bold Vision for Agriculture
Union minister Shah criticises Sharad Pawar for ''doing nothing'' for cooperative sector during his tenure as Agriculture Minister.
Maha Kumbh Festivities Illuminate Triveni Sangam with Devotional Fervor
Mianzhu New Year Painting Festival: A Celebration of Heritage and Culture