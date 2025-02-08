Left Menu

Holy Dip: A Symbol of Culture and Heritage at Maha Kumbh

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma and MP CM Mohan Yadav participated in the Maha Kumbh at Sangam, highlighting its cultural significance. They expressed gratitude towards leaders for the grand event and performed religious rituals, emphasizing prayers for prosperity and a bright future for their states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:26 IST
Holy Dip: A Symbol of Culture and Heritage at Maha Kumbh
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took part in the revered ritual of bathing at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh.

Following the religious ceremony, Sharma highlighted the cultural and heritage significance of the Maha Kumbh, a rare event occurring after 144 years. He extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organizing such a magnificent gathering.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasized his prayers for his state's prosperity and particularly focused on the youth's bright future. The leaders were joined by their spouses in these spiritual endeavors, which included 'aarti' at the Triveni Sangam Ghat and traditional offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025