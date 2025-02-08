Salman Khan Shares Insights on Life and Career in Podcast Debut

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan recently made his podcast debut on 'Dumb Biryani', hosted by his nephew Arhaan Khan. In this exclusive conversation, Salman delved into his personal and professional journey, reflecting on significant experiences, including his time spent in prison, which was linked to a highly publicized case from 1998 involving illegal wildlife hunting.

Discussing the importance of hard work and discipline, Salman emphasized that excuses, like the need for sleep, only hinder success. He passionately shared, "I am tired.' No, get up. No matter how tired you are. 'I don't get sleep.' Don't sleep. Do something, you'll automatically go to sleep."

Salman's career continues to flourish as he prepares to star in AR Murugadoss' 'Sikandar', alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film is scheduled for an Eid 2025 release. Additionally, fans can look forward to seeing him in 'Kick 2' in the coming months, promising another thrilling cinematic experience.

