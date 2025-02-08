Left Menu

Salman Khan Shares Insights on Life and Career in Podcast Debut

Bollywood icon Salman Khan joins his nephew Arhaan Khan's podcast 'Dumb Biryani' to discuss his career, life lessons, and upcoming projects. He candidly addresses his time in prison and stresses the value of perseverance. Salman gears up for his latest movie, 'Sikandar', set to release during Eid 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:22 IST
Salman Khan Shares Insights on Life and Career in Podcast Debut
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo/X/@dabbooratnani). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan recently made his podcast debut on 'Dumb Biryani', hosted by his nephew Arhaan Khan. In this exclusive conversation, Salman delved into his personal and professional journey, reflecting on significant experiences, including his time spent in prison, which was linked to a highly publicized case from 1998 involving illegal wildlife hunting.

Discussing the importance of hard work and discipline, Salman emphasized that excuses, like the need for sleep, only hinder success. He passionately shared, "I am tired.' No, get up. No matter how tired you are. 'I don't get sleep.' Don't sleep. Do something, you'll automatically go to sleep."

Salman's career continues to flourish as he prepares to star in AR Murugadoss' 'Sikandar', alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film is scheduled for an Eid 2025 release. Additionally, fans can look forward to seeing him in 'Kick 2' in the coming months, promising another thrilling cinematic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025