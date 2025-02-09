Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor Khan Reflects on Life's Unpredictability After Saif Ali Khan's Ordeal

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a poignant post on life's unpredictability following her husband Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident. Saif was attacked by an intruder in his Mumbai residence. The incident prompted Kareena to urge media for privacy during recovery. Saif has returned to public life with upcoming Netflix projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 12:22 IST
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has expressed her thoughts on life's unpredictable nature following a harrowing incident involving her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Weeks after Saif was attacked by an assailant, Kareena shared a poignant message highlighting how reality can defy theories and assumptions.

Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized after being stabbed by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his Mumbai home. After undergoing surgery, he was discharged safely. As speculation about his well-being grew, Kareena urged media to respect their family's privacy amid this challenging time.

Saif has since re-emerged publicly, attending a Netflix event where his future projects, including 'Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins,' were announced. Saif expressed relief and gratitude to be back in front of audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

