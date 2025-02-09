Kareena Kapoor Khan Reflects on Life's Unpredictability After Saif Ali Khan's Ordeal

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has expressed her thoughts on life's unpredictable nature following a harrowing incident involving her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Weeks after Saif was attacked by an assailant, Kareena shared a poignant message highlighting how reality can defy theories and assumptions.

Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized after being stabbed by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his Mumbai home. After undergoing surgery, he was discharged safely. As speculation about his well-being grew, Kareena urged media to respect their family's privacy amid this challenging time.

Saif has since re-emerged publicly, attending a Netflix event where his future projects, including 'Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins,' were announced. Saif expressed relief and gratitude to be back in front of audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)