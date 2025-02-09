Temple Controversy: Priest Attacked Over Rama Rajya Dispute
Chilkur Balaji Temple's priest, Rangarajan, was allegedly assaulted by a group at his residence. The attack, linked to disagreements over the establishment of 'Rama Rajya,' has resulted in one arrest. The incident has stirred tensions over differing interpretations of constitutional governance.
In a shocking incident, Chilkur Balaji Temple priest Rangarajan was allegedly attacked at his residence by a group of individuals. The police have confirmed that a case has been filed, and one person is under arrest.
The assault, reportedly involving around 20 people, occurred on February 7 near the temple in the Rangareddy district. Rangarajan's complaint details how he was 'manhandled' by this group, allegedly due to his non-alignment with their radical vision of establishing 'Rama Rajya'.
Convenor of the Temples Protection Movement and father of the priest, M V Soundararajan, condemned the attack and accused the group of misinterpreting the idea of Constitutional Rama Rajya. Police investigations are ongoing to uncover further details.
