Temple Controversy: Priest Attacked Over Rama Rajya Dispute

In a shocking incident, Chilkur Balaji Temple priest Rangarajan was allegedly attacked at his residence by a group of individuals. The police have confirmed that a case has been filed, and one person is under arrest.

The assault, reportedly involving around 20 people, occurred on February 7 near the temple in the Rangareddy district. Rangarajan's complaint details how he was 'manhandled' by this group, allegedly due to his non-alignment with their radical vision of establishing 'Rama Rajya'.

Convenor of the Temples Protection Movement and father of the priest, M V Soundararajan, condemned the attack and accused the group of misinterpreting the idea of Constitutional Rama Rajya. Police investigations are ongoing to uncover further details.

