John Abraham Revvs Up Excitement for Indian Racing Festival in Goa

Actor John Abraham promotes the Indian Racing Festival 2025 in Goa, planning a franchise-based motorsports league across India from August to November. As a team owner, he highlights Goa's significance, linking it to his 'Dhoom' days. Simultaneously, he anticipates his new film 'Diplomat.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:29 IST
Actor John Abraham (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor John Abraham arrived in Goa on Sunday to promote the much-anticipated Indian Racing Festival 2025, expected to ignite excitement across the state this coming November. Conceived by Racing Promotions Pvt. Limited (RPPL), the festival will span from August to November, showcasing a franchise-based motorsports league across India, according to RPPL Chairman Akhilesh Reddy.

In a candid interaction with ANI, John, who also owns the motorsports team Goa Races under the JA Racing banner, revealed his enthusiasm for street racing in Goa. 'We are thrilled to bring the Indian Racing League to Goa. We have a team here and hope for the Tourism Minister's support for street racing. Preliminary permissions have been granted by the Tourism department, and we aim to bring this exciting event to Goa,' said John.

The actor elaborated on his connection to Goa, highlighting his fondness for automobiles and the emotional ties linking him to the location through his iconic film 'Dhoom' filmed in Goa. In related news, the actor will soon grace the big screens in the film 'Diplomat,' where he diverges from his typical action roles. The teaser promises an intense depiction of high-stakes diplomacy, featuring Sadia Khateeb, Revathy, and Kumud Mishra alongside John. Based on a true story, 'Diplomat' is slated for a theatrical release on March 7, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

