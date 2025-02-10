Left Menu

Bharat Lok Sangeet - Arunachal Utsav 2025: Celebrating Diversity and Unity

The Bharat Lok Sangeet - Arunachal Utsav 2025 celebrates India's cultural diversity, featuring folk traditions from Arunachal Pradesh and beyond. The festival, highlighted by Arunachal's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, promotes cultural diplomacy and supports young artists, nurturing the state's rich heritage on global platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:36 IST
Chowna Mein Image Credit: Twitter(Chowna Mein)
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Lok Sangeet - Arunachal Utsav 2025, described as more than just a festival by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, embodies India's ethos of unity in diversity. Taking place in Namsai under the Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat initiative, it highlights folk traditions from Arunachal Pradesh, other Indian states, and international performers.

The festival not only bolsters Arunachal Pradesh's standing in global cultural diplomacy but also connects various generations and communities through its vibrant showcase of music and dance. This event, featuring 15 cultural troupes from Arunachal and performers from Bhutan and Thailand, celebrates the state's artistic brilliance.

Mein expressed the government's commitment to nurturing young artists as custodians of traditional art forms, emphasizing the role of cultural exchanges in keeping heritage alive and evolving. The festival's inclusion in the North East Festival in Singapore underscores its growing international recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

