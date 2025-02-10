President Murmu's Spiritual Journey at Maha Kumbh Mela

President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a spiritual journey with her visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela on Monday, taking a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam.

The President, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is also set to offer prayers at the renowned Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple.

The prestigious event, commenced on January 13, stands as the largest global spiritual and cultural congregation, and will carry on until February 26, marking Mahashivratri.

