President Murmu's Spiritual Journey at Maha Kumbh Mela
President Droupadi Murmu visited the Maha Kumbh Mela, taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, she will also pray at Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple. The world's largest spiritual gathering, Maha Kumbh, runs from January 13 to February 26.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:07 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a spiritual journey with her visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela on Monday, taking a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam.
The President, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is also set to offer prayers at the renowned Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple.
The prestigious event, commenced on January 13, stands as the largest global spiritual and cultural congregation, and will carry on until February 26, marking Mahashivratri.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement