Aero India 2025 Takes Flight with a Historical Showdown
The 15th Aero India 2025 took off with stunning aerial displays by metal birds of the Indian Air Force at the Yelahanka Air Force station. Highlights include the participation of the US Lockheed Martin F-35 and Russia's Sukhoi-SU-57, marking a milestone in global defence collaboration.
- Country:
- India
The skies above the Yelahanka Air Force station echoed with the thunderous roars of Indian Air Force aircraft, signaling the commencement of the 15th edition of Aero India 2025. Spectators were treated to mesmerizing aerial displays marking one of Asia's largest aerospace showcases.
Led by Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, who piloted the indigenously developed Tejas, the event featured riveting performances. Notably, women pilots showcased the Shakti formation with Rafale jets, highlighting their growing role in the force.
In a historic first, this edition sees the joint presence of the US F-35 and Russia's Su-57. This remarkable gathering exemplifies global defence collaboration and technological advancement, drawing aviation enthusiasts and experts alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
