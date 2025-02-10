Left Menu

Aero India 2025 Takes Flight with a Historical Showdown

The 15th Aero India 2025 took off with stunning aerial displays by metal birds of the Indian Air Force at the Yelahanka Air Force station. Highlights include the participation of the US Lockheed Martin F-35 and Russia's Sukhoi-SU-57, marking a milestone in global defence collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:59 IST
Aero India 2025 Takes Flight with a Historical Showdown
  • Country:
  • India

The skies above the Yelahanka Air Force station echoed with the thunderous roars of Indian Air Force aircraft, signaling the commencement of the 15th edition of Aero India 2025. Spectators were treated to mesmerizing aerial displays marking one of Asia's largest aerospace showcases.

Led by Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, who piloted the indigenously developed Tejas, the event featured riveting performances. Notably, women pilots showcased the Shakti formation with Rafale jets, highlighting their growing role in the force.

In a historic first, this edition sees the joint presence of the US F-35 and Russia's Su-57. This remarkable gathering exemplifies global defence collaboration and technological advancement, drawing aviation enthusiasts and experts alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025