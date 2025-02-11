Throngs Celebrate Thaipoosam Festival with Devotion and Tradition in Tamil Nadu
The Thaipoosam Festival, honoring Lord Muruga, was celebrated in Tamil Nadu with devotion and traditional practices, including carrying Kavadi and piercing rituals. Devotees flocked to six sacred temples and other shrines, with Madurai's Thaipoosa Theppa Thiruvizha attracting worshippers, marking a significant cultural event on the Tamil calendar.
The Thaipoosam Festival was celebrated on Tuesday with devotion and grandeur across Tamil Nadu, as people flocked to worship Lord Muruga. Devotees indulged in traditional practices like carrying Kavadi and engaging in piercing rituals as a form of thanksgiving.
High attendance was recorded at prominent temples, including the Thirupparankundram Subramaniya Swamy temple in Madurai, and other significant shrines—Tiruchendur, Palani, Swamimalali, Tiruttani, and Pazhamudircholai.
In Madurai, the Thaipoosa Theppa Thiruvizha honoring Godess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar witnessed worshippers thronging temples, with devotees participating in celebrations at Vadapalani, Tirupporur, and other shrines. Thaipoosam, celebrated on the 'Poosa star' day in the Tamil month Thai, will take place on February 11 in 2025.
