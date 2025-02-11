Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Devotees En Route to Maha Kumbh

Three women devotees died after being hit by a speeding vehicle near Nagnathpur National Highway while on their way to the Maha Kumbh. The incident occurred while they were waiting at a petrol pump, and the women died en route to a hospital. Police are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, three women devotees lost their lives when a speeding vehicle struck them near the Nagnathpur National Highway. The devotees were in transit to attend the Maha Kumbh when the fatal accident occurred.

Utraon Station House Officer Pankaj Kumar Tripathi identified the victims as Jagori Mahato, 45, Kunti Mahato, 70, and Alpana Mahato, 47. The group, traveling in a bus with other devotees from West Bengal's Purulia, had stopped at a petrol pump on the highway around 5:30 am.

While some passengers utilized the roadside fields, the three women moved near the highway's road divider, where they were hit by an unidentified, speeding vehicle. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

