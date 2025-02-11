Left Menu

Spiritual Splendor: Vidyut Jamwal Celebrates India's Maha Kumbh

Actor Vidyut Jamwal cherishes his visit to Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh, celebrating India's rich cultural heritage. With millions of devotees attending, the event highlights the importance of maintaining traditional values while embracing modernity. Prominent leaders have also participated in this grand cultural and spiritual gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:07 IST
Actor Vidyut Jammwal (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vidyut Jamwal expressed his delight upon arriving in Prayagraj to experience the spiritual magnificence of the Maha Kumbh. In an interview with ANI, Jamwal praised the beauty of India's cultural and traditional tapestry.

He shared, 'My mother dreamt of taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh, bringing me to this divine place. As actors, we play various roles but fundamentally remain Sanatani. It's time for youth to honor family and societal responsibilities and reintegrate yoga into our culture. While adopting Western cultures isn't negative, preserving our own heritage is crucial.'

Recently, the Maha Kumbh also witnessed the presence of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and family, who arrived to partake in this spiritual congregation. By Tuesday morning, participation numbers revealed an astounding figure, with over 450 million devotees present, including prominent figures like President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and others. The Maha Kumbh 2025, kicking off on Paush Purnima, is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, continuing until Mahashivratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

