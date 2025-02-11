Bharat Tex Fair 2025: Unveiling Sustainable Innovations in Textiles
The Bharat Tex Fair 2025, organized by the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), highlights eco-friendly initiatives in the textile industry. The event will show organic fabrics and energy-efficient technologies. AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri emphasizes the Union Budget's support for MSMEs to enhance the export sector.
The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) announced that the Bharat Tex Fair 2025 will focus on eco-friendly advancements within the textile industry. Featuring organic fabrics and recycled materials, the event will be inaugurated in Greater Noida, showcasing a commitment to sustainable practices.
AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri noted the industry's growing emphasis on sustainability, saying that the fair will exhibit innovations in energy-efficient production technologies. This aligns with the global trend of prioritizing eco-friendly textiles.
Furthermore, Sekhri highlighted the Union Budget 2025-26's support for the labor-intensive export sector through credit assistance to MSMEs and customs duty rationalization, marking a pivotal focus on enhancing export capabilities.
