Bharat Tex Fair 2025: Unveiling Sustainable Innovations in Textiles

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) announced that the Bharat Tex Fair 2025 will focus on eco-friendly advancements within the textile industry. Featuring organic fabrics and recycled materials, the event will be inaugurated in Greater Noida, showcasing a commitment to sustainable practices.

AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri noted the industry's growing emphasis on sustainability, saying that the fair will exhibit innovations in energy-efficient production technologies. This aligns with the global trend of prioritizing eco-friendly textiles.

Furthermore, Sekhri highlighted the Union Budget 2025-26's support for the labor-intensive export sector through credit assistance to MSMEs and customs duty rationalization, marking a pivotal focus on enhancing export capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)