Delhi Blooms: Tulip Festival Celebrates Indo-Dutch Friendship

In a vibrant celebration of cultural ties, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurated the capital's 12-day tulip festival, a floral spectacle fostering Indo-Dutch friendship.

The event's significance was highlighted by Ambassador Marisa Gerards of the Netherlands, who noted the tulip is their national flower, embodying the longstanding relationship between the countries. The third festival edition was launched at Shanti Path, Chanakyapuri.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has undertaken extensive planting, using 2.25 lakh imported tulip bulbs, with additional blooms cultivated within India. The festival also showcases a tulip named 'Maitri,' symbolizing cooperation. Efforts to expand indigenous production and reduce imports are underway.

