Seamless Devotion: Prayagraj's Strategic Traffic Management for Magh Purnima

As Maghi Purnima approaches, Prayagraj city implements a well-coordinated traffic plan to accommodate 10 lakh 'kalpvasis'. Under Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's directives, the administration ensures no inconvenience for devotees. Advanced measures like AI-enabled cameras and real-time data monitoring are in place for smooth vehicular movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prayagraj city is strategically gearing up to manage the influx of devotees during Maghi Purnima, ensuring seamless traffic flow for around 10 lakh 'kalpvasis'.

Comprehensive traffic plans have been implemented, utilizing AI-enabled cameras and real-time data from toll plazas to effectively manage the city's vehicular movement during the fourth bathing festival at the Triveni Sangam.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has stressed no inconvenience be faced by devotees, directing the administration to manage traffic through designated parking areas and enforce a no-vehicle zone in the fair area ahead of the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

