Identity Scuffle: Padma Shri Award's Name Dilemma
The Orissa High Court has summoned two individuals with identical names, each claiming to have received the Padma Shri award in 2023, to resolve a case of mistaken identity. Both claimants must appear on February 24 to present evidence supporting their claims. This incident questions the award selection process's integrity.
The Orissa High Court has issued notices to two individuals, both named Antaryami Mishra, to settle a contentious claim over the prestigious 2023 Padma Shri award.
The list of awardees appeared to show one "Shri Antaryami Mishra" at the 56th position, lauded for contributions to literature and education. Recently, journalist Antaryami Mishra traveled to New Delhi, where he accepted the award from President Droupadi Murmu.
A physician by the same name has alleged impersonation. Dr. Antaryami Mishra insists he is the rightful awardee, citing his 29 authored books in multiple languages as proof and claims the journalist has not authored any books.
