Historic Maha Kumbh: World's Largest Congregation of Devotees

Over 50 crore devotees have participated in the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, surpassing the populations of countries like the US and Russia. This religious event showcases India's spiritual unity, drawing millions daily despite challenges. The Uttar Pradesh government credits the event's success to multiple stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:06 IST
The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has attracted more than 50 crore devotees, making it the largest congregation in human history for a religious or cultural event, according to the Uttar Pradesh government. This massive participation surpasses the population numbers of many nations, showcasing India's deep-rooted faith and unity.

The event has continued to draw millions daily, despite a tragic stampede on January 29 that resulted in 30 deaths. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, praised the successful organization of the event, which involves multiple stakeholders and departments, including the local administration and religious institutions.

However, the event also faced criticism from Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who pointed to inadequate infrastructure and alleged underreporting of incident-related fatalities. The government remains optimistic, estimating footfall numbers may exceed 60 crore by the event's conclusion on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

