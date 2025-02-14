Pope Francis Hospitalized with Respiratory Infection

Pope Francis has been admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital after his respiratory tract infection worsened. The Vatican announced on Friday that the Pope is experiencing a mild fever but remains in fair condition.

The Holy See confirmed that Francis has commenced drug therapy, as his weeklong bout of bronchitis deteriorated. Concerns were raised after his condition escalated, prompting immediate medical intervention.

Vatican officials are closely monitoring the situation as the Pope recuperates from his illness in the hospital. The Catholic community worldwide remains hopeful for his swift recovery.

