SATS Unveils Emergency Ready-to-Eat Meals for Singapore's Total Defence Campaign

SATS Ltd has introduced a lineup of ready-to-eat meals designed for national emergencies. This initiative is part of Singapore's Total Defence campaign and consists of five meal options, including curry chicken with biryani rice. Notably, these meals do not require refrigeration and have a shelf life of up to eight months.

Channel News Asia reports that the meals, thoroughly researched and developed over a period of four to six months, will be distributed to over 100,000 individuals, including students and seniors, during Exercise SG Ready. This exercise is a key component of the nation's strategy to prepare citizens for scenarios like power outages and food supply disruptions.

SATS, leveraging its experience producing army combat rations, prepared these meals in a halal-certified kitchen. Despite common perceptions that such meals lack palatability, taste tests revealed a likeness to freshly cooked food. The sterilization ensures safety, and all products passed rigorous food safety checks before commercial distribution.

