Digital Lost-and-Found: A 20,000 Miracle at the Maha Kumbh Mela

The digital lost-and-found centres at the Maha Kumbh Mela successfully reunited over 20,000 missing individuals with their loved ones. These centres, equipped with AI-based facial recognition, played a crucial role during major bathing events. The initiative involved collaborative efforts from the Uttar Pradesh government, UNICEF, and other NGOs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:25 IST
  • India

In a remarkable feat, over 20,000 individuals were reunited with their families through digital lost-and-found centres during the Maha Kumbh Mela, as announced by the Uttar Pradesh government.

These centres, equipped with state-of-the-art AI-based facial recognition technology and multilingual support, proved instrumental in reuniting 8,725 devotees during the Mauni Amavasya bathing event. Additionally, significant reconnections were made during Makar Sankranti and Basant Panchami Amrit Snan, showcasing technology's power in large gatherings.

Launched on December 7 last year by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the centres were strategically located in high-traffic areas like Prayagraj Junction Railway Station and greatly assisted by the collaboration of police, local officials, UNICEF, and various NGOs. The centres featured waiting areas, medical rooms, and restrooms to facilitate a seamless experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

