Farewell to a Legend: The Legacy of Pratul Mukhopadhyay
Pratul Mukhopadhyay, an iconic Bengali singer and songwriter known for his socially-conscious music, passed away at 82 after battling prolonged illness. His contributions to Bengali music were honored by state dignitaries at Rabindra Sadan. His body was donated to a hospital, fulfilling his pledge to medical science.
- Country:
- India
Pratul Mukhopadhyay, the esteemed Bengali singer-songwriter, passed away on Saturday at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness, as confirmed by a senior official from the West Bengal Health Department. He is survived by his wife.
The state paid tribute to Mukhopadhyay's legacy at Rabindra Sadan Cultural Complex, in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other dignitaries, where he received full state honors before his body was donated to a hospital.
Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed their condolences, recalling Mukhopadhyay's iconic contributions to Bengali music with songs that emphasized social issues. His death was attributed to pancreatic ailments, with his health deteriorating in the days preceding his passing.
(With inputs from agencies.)