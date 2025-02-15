Rishi Sunak's Iconic Visit: A Family Day at the Taj Mahal

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, accompanied by his daughters, wife, and mother-in-law Sudha Murty, visited the world-renowned Taj Mahal on Saturday. They spent about one and a half hours appreciating the historic marvel during Sunak's two-day trip to Agra.

The Archaeological Survey of India's senior conservation assistant confirmed that the Sunak family thoroughly enjoyed their experience at the Taj Mahal. As a gesture of admiration, both Sunak and his wife penned down a personal note in the visitor's book.

According to ACP Areeb Ahmed, in charge of Taj Security, high-level security measures were in place during the Sunak family's visit. The visit was overseen in cooperation with the Central Industrial Security Force, ensuring a safe and memorable experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)