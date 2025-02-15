Rishi Sunak's Iconic Visit: A Family Day at the Taj Mahal
Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Taj Mahal with his family, spending an enjoyable one and a half hours at the monument. Their visit was noted by the Archaeological Survey of India, and security was provided by the local authorities alongside the CISF.
Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, accompanied by his daughters, wife, and mother-in-law Sudha Murty, visited the world-renowned Taj Mahal on Saturday. They spent about one and a half hours appreciating the historic marvel during Sunak's two-day trip to Agra.
The Archaeological Survey of India's senior conservation assistant confirmed that the Sunak family thoroughly enjoyed their experience at the Taj Mahal. As a gesture of admiration, both Sunak and his wife penned down a personal note in the visitor's book.
According to ACP Areeb Ahmed, in charge of Taj Security, high-level security measures were in place during the Sunak family's visit. The visit was overseen in cooperation with the Central Industrial Security Force, ensuring a safe and memorable experience.
