Rishi Sunak's Iconic Visit: A Family Day at the Taj Mahal

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Taj Mahal with his family, spending an enjoyable one and a half hours at the monument. Their visit was noted by the Archaeological Survey of India, and security was provided by the local authorities alongside the CISF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:23 IST
Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, accompanied by his daughters, wife, and mother-in-law Sudha Murty, visited the world-renowned Taj Mahal on Saturday. They spent about one and a half hours appreciating the historic marvel during Sunak's two-day trip to Agra.

The Archaeological Survey of India's senior conservation assistant confirmed that the Sunak family thoroughly enjoyed their experience at the Taj Mahal. As a gesture of admiration, both Sunak and his wife penned down a personal note in the visitor's book.

According to ACP Areeb Ahmed, in charge of Taj Security, high-level security measures were in place during the Sunak family's visit. The visit was overseen in cooperation with the Central Industrial Security Force, ensuring a safe and memorable experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

